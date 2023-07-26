Medical colleges to be exempted from NMC recognition this year

July 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

None of the medical colleges in the State, both government and self-financing colleges in the private sector, will face problems in admitting students in the 2023-24 academic year even though the National Medical Commission (NMC) has denied recognition to the MBBS courses in many of them citing serious deficiencies.

Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences K. Mohanan said on Wednesday that while it was true that the NMC had written earlier denying recognition to the MBBS courses in many new government medical colleges (Konni, Idukki and Palakkad) and even the 50-year-old Alappuzha Government Medical College citing serious shortage in faculty and residents, it seemed that the NMC was willing to give exemption to colleges for the current year.

“As I understand, the all-India quota of 15% seats in all of these medical colleges in the State are being filled this year also, which indicates that the NMC will allow MBBS admissions to take place this year. However, it is true that the NMC has, during its inspections, found serious deficiencies in most colleges and this will have to be rectified at the earliest. Or else, similar issues will come up next year also,” Dr. Mohanan said.

Medical college fraternity has pointed out that it is pathetic that even a 50-year-old institution like the Alappuzha medical college has been found wanting in teaching faculty by 11.6% and shortage of residents at 7.6% and stands to lose the NMC recognition for its 150 MBBS seats.

With the NMC insisting on all colleges implementing the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) and installation of cameras, which will be monitored online directly at the NMC, the earlier tactics of redeployment or juggling of faculty from various institutions may not cut ice with the NMC.

The NMC has also written to the KUHS about derecognising some postgraduate courses in government medical colleges in the State because of faculty shortage. All of these issues are being “sorted out” with the NMC and admissions will not be affected, officials said.