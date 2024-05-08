GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Media workshop on new criminal laws held

Published - May 08, 2024 10:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday organised a workshop for media persons on the three new criminal laws. Inaugurating the workshop, V. Palanichami, Additional Director General (Regional), PIB, said the media has an important role in generating awareness about the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

DySPs Dinil J. K. and D. K. Prithwiraj led the sessions. The focus of the new laws are not on punishment but on justice, they said. PIB deputy director Naveen Sreejith and Information Assistant Nikhita A. S. also spoke. PIB is conducting media workshops in all States and UTs to create awareness about the three new laws.  

