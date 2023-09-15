HamberMenu
Measures stepped up in Wayanad to prevent Nipha spread: Minister

September 15, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran addressing a meeting of people's representatives and senior officials at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Friday.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran addressing a meeting of people’s representatives and senior officials at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A meeting of people’s representatives and senior officials chaired by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Friday decided to step up measures to keep Nipah infection at bay in the district.

The meeting was convened to assess the Nipha situation in Wayanad in the wake of the outbreak in Kozhikode.

Mr. Saseendran urged Thondarnadu, Vellamunda and Edavaka panchayats bordering Kozhikode district to be vigilant against the spread of infection.

The Minister said steps would be adopted to prevent movement of people from containment zones. He added that no one should destroy the habitat of bats, suspected to be the carriers of the virus.

All facilities, including isolation wards and an intensive care unit, have been readied at the Government Medical college Hospital at Mananthavady.

Meanwhile, 15 squads, consisting of medical professionals, have been deployed in the district as a preventive step. Rapid response teams should remain prepared to meet any emergency situation, and identity cards should be issued to its members, Mr. Saseendran said.

Stringent action would be taken against those spreading false messages on Nipha on social media.

