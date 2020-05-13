Kerala

Measures against dengue in Kollam

Cases reported from parts of district

The Health Department has stepped up preventive measures after dengue fever cases were reported from various parts of the district. Provision for conducting dengue surveillance test has been arranged at Government Medical College, Parippally, District Public Health Lab and taluk hospitals at Punalur, Kottarakara and Karungappally.

The district vector control unit has started fogging and indoor space spraying in areas where dengue has been reported, which includes Vaddy and Kayikualngara that comes under Kollam Corporation and Edamulakkal and Eroor panchayats.

As part of strengthening dengue preventive measures, rapid response teams will be functioning in grama panchayats. A committee that includes people's representatives, medical officers from PHCs, health inspectors, staff nurses, public health nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians will be in charge of coordination.

“We have started an awareness drive in the areas that reported dengue and measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sources are also in place. An action plan will be prepared to coordinate field-level activities without affecting COVID-19 control,” said District Collector B.Abdul Nasar. The administration has instructed the public to clear potential breeding sources like open vessels and tanks, discarded tires, stagnant water and blocked pipelines.

