GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MEA hopeful of early release of Indians tricked into Russia

Two Keralites were contacted by the Indian Embassy officials and are awaiting clearance to fly back to the State

March 28, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian government has been in touch with the Russian authorities for the early release of Indians stuck in Russia after being duped into fighting against Ukraine, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said on Thursday.

“As I said earlier, we have been pressing hard for their discharge as early as possible. Two people from the country died in connection with the violence, and their mortal remains were brought back to the country,” he said. 

Three people from Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram were tricked into joining the Russian army by fraudulent travel agents after promising security jobs in Russia. One of them was injured in the fight against the Ukrainian army. Two Keralites were contacted by the Indian Embassy officials and are awaiting clearance to fly back to Kerala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.