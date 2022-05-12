MDMA seized, two arrested 

Two youths were arrested with 640 g of MDMA (ecstasy drug) from Pulloot, near Kodungalloor, on Thursday.

Those arrested are Arjun, 29, of Venginissery and Manu, 30, of Ammadam. The drug was seized during a vehicle checking following a tip-off received by the District Rural Police Chief.

According to the police, Manu had been giving loans to youths to buy drugs for the last two years.

With drug abuse cases on the rise along the coastal belt, the police had intensified checking in the area. The police are searching for the source of the drug.