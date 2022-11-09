Mayor’s letter: plea in High Court for CBI probe

The Hindu Bureau November 09, 2022 19:39 IST

Petition by former councillor says investigation by State police will not bring out truth

A writ petition was filed before the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the letter purportedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him to provide a “priority list” of party workers for filling temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation. In his petition, G.S. Sreekumar, a former councillor, said that it had been the practice at the Corporation to appoint persons of the party’s choice to various temporary posts in the civic body. The action of the Mayor, as well as that of standing committee chairman D.R. Anil, who also sought a list of persons from the party district leaders for appointment to temporary posts, would sabotage the employment opportunities of thousands of qualified persons. Though the police had begun an investigation into a complaint lodged by the Mayor with the Chief Minister, the real culprits would not be booked as political bigwigs were involved. The investigation by the State police would not bring out the truth. The petitioner, therefore, sought a CBI probe into the incident or in the alternative, a judicial inquiry.



