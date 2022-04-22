Mayor seeks more KSRTC buses for city

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

A strict monitoring mechanism will be set up to prevent delays in processing applications that the MVD gets and to promote online systems, Minister for Transport Antony Raju said here on Friday.

He was speaking at Vaahaneeyam 2022, a district-level adalat of the department to settle delays and complaints.

“Charging points for vehicles will be set up across the State this fiscal, under a ₹5-crore project. Already, e-autos are getting ₹30,000 government subsidy,” he said.

Mayor M. Anilkumar and T.J. Vinod, MLA, demanded that the KSRTC take steps to resume low-floor bus services in the city, considering the increase in demand for air-conditioned travel during summer months. To this, the Minister said they would be operated as Bypass Rider services.

The Mayor demanded steps to introduce adequate number of KSRTC buses in the city, the convening of a meeting of KMTA in the city to directly hear the opinion of stakeholders and the roll-out of a toll free number for MVD.