Maximum ₹30 for UDID card registration: Minister

The State government has fixed ₹30 as the maximum amount that can be charged by Akshaya centres for registrations for the Unique Disability ID (UDID) card being provided under the aegis of the Social Justice department to differently abled persons.

An order fixing ₹30 as the maximum amount for services such as scanning and printing has been issued.

Akshaya district project managers must ensure that amounts in excess of ₹30 are not being charged from the public, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu said.