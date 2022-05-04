Mathematics kits for 13 lakh primary students

Initiative make its study enjoyable through games

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty and I.B. Satheesh, MLA, take part in mathematical games at the Government Upper Primary School, Nemom, on Wednesday.

Initiative make its study enjoyable through games

Thirteen lakh students in Classes 1 to 4 in the State will be presented with mathematics kits that will enable them to take part in various games in schools and at home that make the subject fun and help them firm up concepts, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s “Ullasaganitham, Ganithavijayam – Veetilum Vidyalayathilum” project at a function at the Government Upper Primary School, Nemom, here on Wednesday.

The Minister said the games that were based on mathematical concepts and activities connected to the subject textbooks would help children learn mathematics easily. “Many students find mathematics a difficult subject. But like any other subject, it can be picked up easily if the way it is studied is changed,” he said.

Objectives

The project aims to build firm foundations in the subject at the primary level itself, make its study enjoyable through games and remove students’ fear of it, take mathematical concepts to students through various activities, ensure participation of parents in students’ academic activities and past-times.

Training had been provided to teachers of Classes 1 to 4. School-level workshops for parents were also under way. Special videos had been prepared by the Samagra Shiksha for this, the Minister said.

I.B. Satheesh, MLA, who presided over the function, said the two mathematical projects for students adopted a psychological approach to the subject so that students could easily understand it. They reflected the government’s vision for students’ future.

Both the Minister and the MLA along with people’s representatives participated in mathematical games with the students of the school.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kuamr distributed the kits. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, additional director R.S. Shibu and district programme officer B. Sreekumaran were present.