Massive rallies in Palakkad, Malappuram

Malappuram and Palakkad towns witnessed mammoth rallies of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA] on Friday. When the rally was organised under the Forum for Protection of People’s Rights at Palakkad, the rally at Malappuram was taken out under the banner of the People of Malappuram.

Thousands of people, mostly Muslims, attended the rallies taken out after the Juma prayers. The rally at Palakkad began from Manjakkulam grounds and concluded at Stadium bus stand junction, causing traffic disruption in the town for about an hour. Inaugurating a public meeting at the end of the rally, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, exhorted the people to reject the CAA.

Dictators

“This draconian law was passed by Parliament without subjecting it to proper discussion. There’s no doubt that the CAA will divide the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been behaving like dictators,” he said. Delivering the keynote address, Shafi Parambil, MLA, said that Mr. Modi and Shah were following the paths of Hitler and Mussolini.

He praised Shashi Tharoor, MP, for sounding the warnings about the future of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah. People from 66 mahals in and around Palakkad attended the rally. Similar rallies were also held at Pattambi, Pulapatta, Parali and Puthusseri in Palakkad district.

Sea of humanity

The mass rally at Malappuram virtually turned the twin towns of Malappuram into a sea of humanity. Thousands from Malappuram and neighbouring areas took part in the rally.

Malappuram Kazi Sayed O.P.M. Muthukoya Thangal led the rally.

Interestingly, there were no spectators for the rally as people joined the procession without attempting to watch it from the roadside.

Slogans were raised against religious bigotry of Modi and Shah.

The rally began from MSP School premises and concluded at Kizhakkethala. The rally dispersed after singing the national anthem.