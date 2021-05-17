Massive damage to property in rain in Alappuzha

Massive damage to property has been reported in the rain fury in Alappuzha. Torrential rains, coastal erosion, and strong winds that lashed the district over the past few days destroyed 29 and damaged 653 houses in six taluks.

In Ambalappuzha taluk, 13 homes were destroyed and 374 suffered damage. Four houses were destroyed in Karthikappally. Besides, 125 houses were damaged there. In Kuttanad, five houses were destroyed and 55 damaged. At least six houses were destroyed and 52 damaged in Cherthala. In Mavelikara, one home was destroyed and 31 damaged. Sixteen houses suffered damage in Chengannur. The preliminary loss is estimated at ₹4.48 crore.

In the agriculture sector, cultivation in around 1,450 hectares was destroyed. Incessant rains and sea erosion damaged 116 km of road in coastal and other parts of the district. The fisheries sector suffered damage to the tune of ₹4.27 lakh. Officials said that the extent of loss could only be known in the coming days as they continued the assessment.

The rain and wind caused extensive damage to the electricity transmission network in the district. Officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said that at least 1,477 transformers were damaged in the district. Besides, several electric poles got uprooted and power lines were snapped after trees fell on them. The power supply was restored in most of the places after employees toiled day and night in the past couple of days.

Although the overall situation started to improve as the intensity of rain and sea erosion subsided, several low-lying areas including parts of Kuttanad remained waterlogged.

The district administration has opened seven more relief camps in the district. As of Monday evening, 399 people of 143 families were residing in the 26 camps including nine in Cherthala, five each in Mavelikara and Ambalappuzha, three each in Karthikappally, and Chengannur and one in Kuttanad taluks.