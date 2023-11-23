HamberMenu
Mariyakutty files defamation suit against Deshabhimani

Adimali resident who protested against delay in pension payment demands compensation and punishment for those who spread fake news about her

November 23, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Adimaly resident Mariyakkutty, signing the defamation suit against Deshabhimani

Adimali resident Mariyakutty, who protested against the delay in distribution of welfare pension, filed a defamation suit against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] mouthpiece Deshabhimani at the Adimali First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The first respondents in the case are the Chief Editor, News Editor, Idukki bureau chief, and Adimali reporter of Deshabhimani. The other six respondents are those ‘who have spread the fake news on social media.’

Lawyer Pratheesh Prabha, who appeared for Mariyakutty in court, said the court would record her statement on November 25. “She included the details of two other witnesses of the incident, and the court recorded their statements. After recording the statement, the court will issue notices to the respondents,” said Mr. Prabha.

“In her defamation petition, Mariyakutty has demanded compensation and punishment for those who spread false news,” said the lawyer. After filing the petition, Mariyakutty said the Deshabhimani and the CPI(M) supporters had spread fake news about her. “The newspaper and CPI(M) supporters insulted me and my family, and it affected our normal life. The propaganda was a planned attempt by them, and I decided to move legally,” she said.

Seeking alms in protest

Mariyakutty, 87, and Annamma Ouseph, 80, had grabbed headlines after they sought alms in protest in Adimaly town on November 8 against the delay in the distribution of welfare pensions. The next day, Deshabhimani published a report stating that she owned one-and-a-half acres of land and two houses, and her daughter worked abroad. Mariyakutty approached the Mannamkandam village officer and collected a letter stating that she did not own any land in the village. Later, Deshabhimani apologised for printing fake news about her.

