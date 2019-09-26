Maradu flats demolition to begin on Oct. 11

The physical demolition of the Maradu apartments will begin on October 11 and the eviction of the apartment dwellers will begin on September 29.

The authorities plan to complete the eviction in four days, by October 3, according to a time-line prepared for one of the biggest challenges before the State government.

The 138-day time-line for demolition , which was accessed by The Hindu, serves as the base document on which the action plan for razing the buildings have been developed. The State government had earlier assured the apex court court that the demolition action plan would be submitted by Friday.

The evacuation of the nearby occupants, along with the apartment dwellers, will begin on September 29. There are 9,522 buildings situated within a radius of 1 km around the apartments to be demolished, according to an estimate prepared by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre.

The State government plans to complete the demolition of all the four flats in 90 days after clearing the apartments of its occupants. The mission document hopes to complete the task by February 9, 2020, according to the time-line.

A strong posse of police will also be posted for assisting the authorities in executing the demolition. The removal of debris and clearing of the site would begin on January 10, next and will be completed in a month. The authorities hope that the arrangement of the material collection and places for the storage of explosives, to be used to bring down the structures would be over by October 3.