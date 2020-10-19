Mar Thoma Metropolitan laid to rest

Heads of Churches, political leaders pay their respects

The mortal remains of Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Church, who passed away on Sunday were laid to rest with State honours at the St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church courtyard in Thiruvalla on Monday.

The funeral service, led by Suffragan Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Theodosius, began around 2.30 p.m. and the Metropolitan was laid to rest in a specially made crypt beside the St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church later. All bishops of the Mar Thoma Church were co-celebrants.

Heads of various Churches, including Cardinal Baselius Cleemis Catholicos, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church; Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church; Baselios Thomas I, head of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church; and Mar Thoma Metropolitan Emeritus Philipose Mar Chrysostom; were present. Several leaders, including Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma, paid their last respects to the departed Metropolitan.