Mar Peter Kochupurakkal to be installed Bishop of Palakkad

PALAKKAD The installation of the newly appointed bishop of the Palakkad diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church Mar Peter Kochupurakkal will take place at St. Raphael’s Cathedral here on Saturday morning. The function will also witness a farewell to Mar Jacob Manathodath, who is retiring after serving Palakkad for 25 years as its bishop.

Mar Peter Kochupurakkal was appointed bishop by the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church on January 15, 2022. He was appointed auxiliary bishop of the Palakkad diocese in 2020.

Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alenchery will supervise the installation rites. Head of the Thrissur archdiocese Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath and Mar Jacob Manathodath will be co-celebrants at the ceremony.

Assembly Speaker M.B. Rajesh will be the chief guest at the function. Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will deliver the keynote address. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, Shafi Parambil, MLA, Palakkad municipal chairperson Priya Ajayan, and Bishop of Sultanpet Peter Abir Antonisamy will address the faithful.

The installation ceremony will be telecast live on Shekinah TV and Sanjo Media, said Mar Manathodath here.

“I am stepping down contentedly after serving 25 years as Bishop of Palakkad. Among other things we did, we could build many houses for the poor during this period,” said Mar Manathodath.

Mar Peter Kochupurakkal had helped Mar Manathodath in the last two years. The 59-year-old Mar Kochupurakkal has worked in Attappady, Puliyara, Kuruvampadi, Thattamangalam, Sreekrishnapuram, Kadambur, Kottappuram, Rajagiri, Rosegiri, Walayar, Nharakkode, Kallepulli, Nelliyampathy and Valuparamba parishes.

He had his master’s degree in Canon law from St. Peter’s Pontifical Institute, Bengaluru, in 1995, and his doctoral degree from Pontifical Oriental Institute, Rome, in 2007. Apart from Malayalam and English, Mar Kochupurakkal has proficiency in Italian and German.