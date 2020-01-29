Mani rules out power cut, load-shedding

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has ruled out any power cut or load-shedding in the State this year.

Inaugurating a district-level adalat of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) here on Tuesday, the Minister said that even in the face of power shortage, the State would buy electricity from other States without loss of transmission.

However, the government was aiming to meet the growing energy demand through solar power project.

The KSEB produced only 30% of the electricity needed for the State. The remaining 70% was purchased, the Minister said.