Mani refutes charges of KSEB chairman

Former Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has refuted the allegations by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman B. Ashok who said that the former government had caused loss to the tune of crores of rupees to the board with the support of the Left trade unions. Mr. Mani said that the KSEB chairman should disclose weather he said this with the knowledge of the present Electricity Minister. Mr. Mani said that whatever he did was in accordance with the law. He would reveal more things after discussions with the Chief Minister. Mr. Mani also said that the chairman should work for efficient functioning of the KSEB. There was no instances of police protection to the KSEB offices during his term as the Minister, he said, adding that this was what happened to the Vyduthi Bhavan offices now.