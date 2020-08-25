Mani faction to file complaint with Speaker

The war over the authority to issue whips in the Kerala Congress (M) has escalated further with the KC(M) faction led by Jose K. Mani set to lodge a complaint against the party legislators who violated the whip to abstain from the Rajya Sabha election and the no-confidence motion.
In a statement, Mr. Mani said a complaint would be lodged with the Speaker against P.J. Joseph and Mons Joseph for non-compliance with the party whip. P.F. Thomas, who owed allegiance to the Joseph faction, had not attended the Assembly session on Monday.
‘Bid to mislead public’
Mr. Mani also flayed the remarks made in the Assembly “by those who had acted against the party founded by K.M. Mani” in violation of the democratic norms. “Their attempt is to mislead the public and divert the protests over the expulsion of the KC(M) from the UDF ,” he said.
The Mani faction, through Roshy Augustine, MLA, had issued a three-line whip, directing the KC(M) legislators to stay away from the the no-confidence motion. The Joseph faction too had issued a whip to all five KC(M) legislators to vote for the UDF candidate and in favour of the no-confidence motion.
