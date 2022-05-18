Mangala Express engine detaches from bogies
The engine of the Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Mangala Express detached from its bogies near the Thrissur railway station on Wednesday. The incident happened soon after the train started from the railway station. The train resumed service in 15 minutes after connecting the engine with the bogies. No causality has been reported.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.