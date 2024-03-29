GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man who set himself ablaze at police station dies

The man had been summoned to the police station in connection with a harassment complaint by a woman

March 29, 2024 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man who set himself on fire at the Alathur police station on Sunday succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, on Thursday.

Rajesh, 30, from Njarakkode, Kavassery, was undergoing treatment at the hospital after he set himself ablaze by dousing in kerosene on Sunday afternoon. He had suffered more than 80% burns.

He had been summoned to the police station in connection with a harassment complaint by a woman. The police said Rajesh had returned home after the issue was sorted out at the station. However, he came back to the station around 1.30 p.m. and set himself on fire.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056.

