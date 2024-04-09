GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man severely injured in wild elephant attack in Kasaragod

April 09, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old man suffered severe injuries in a wild elephant attack in Panathady panchayat in Kasaragod on Tuesday morning.

Unni, son of Devarolikal Baby, had gone out to repair a water pipeline when he was reportedly attacked by the elephant. The pipeline is located near the forest border, and the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m.

Unni was later found seriously injured by a rubber tapping worker and local residents rushed him to the Puttamkal taluk hospital. He was later shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

A turf war with the wild

Residents have expressed concern over wild elephant menace in the area, which is in close proximity to tourist destinations like Ranipuram and the Karnataka forest border. While incidents of crop destruction by elephants are widespread, this was the first incident in the region in which a person came under the attack of the animal.

Kasaragod

