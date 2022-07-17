Man sentenced to 40-year RI for raping minor
A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl many times.
Irinjalakuda Fast Track Special judge K.P. Pradeep also slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh on Muthu Arakkaprambil of Karupadanna. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he has to undergo an additional two years of imprisonment. Special Public Prosecutor K.N. Sinimol appeared for prosecution. Irinjalakuda CI T.S. Sinoj investigated the case.
