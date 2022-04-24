Man run over by tanker lorry in Kannur
An overspeeding tanker lorry ran over a 25-year-old man before crashing into a shop at Thazhae Chovva on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Harris, a resident of Thilannur.
He was an employee of a medical store at stadium corner here. The tanker lorry was carrying cooking gas from Mangaluru.
Though Harris was rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.
