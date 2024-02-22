GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man reaches MCH casualty with air gun

February 22, 2024 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A man who reached the casualty of the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, with an airgun fled when he was questioned about it on Wednesday. He was identified as Satheesh Saavan, the police said. They said a relative of the accused was under treatment at the hospital and he had allegedly come to hand over some money to the patient. However, security personnel at the casualty entrance stopped him. It was during questioning that Satheesh escaped. The gun was handed over to the police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.