Man knocked down by Tamil Nadu bus dies

A pedestrian, who was knocked down by a Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation bus at Neyyatinkara on Sunday, died on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jayakumar (65) from Krishnapuram Gramam in Neyyattinkara. The bus had hit three pedestrians on Sunday. Sreekandan Nair (64), a retired Railway employee from Neyyatinkara, is in a critical condition, while another person escaped with minor injuries.