Kerala

Man held on murder charge

The police arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 78-year-old man, who was found dead near the forest fringes at Kudiyanmala, on Wednesday.

The body of the victim, Kuriakose, a native of Areekamala, was found on August 8. In the following investigation, the police found that he had been strangled to death. Binoy, 42, a native of Valiya Areekamala, who was a neighbour of the victim, was arrested on the suspicion of murder by the police. The sources claimed that the suspect had admitted to having strangled the victim while indulging in sexual activity.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020 12:22:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-held-on-murder-charge/article32339740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story