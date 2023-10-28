Man held on charge of sexually abusing young woman

October 28, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kayamkulam police have arrested a 49-year-old man on the charge of sexually abusing a young woman. The arrested have been identified as Salim Musliyar of Kayamkulam.

The police said the accused had raped the woman who reached his house for treatment for ‘short temper’. The police launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by the woman. The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

The case has been investigated by a team led by Kayamkulam circle inspector Mohammed Shafi.