Man held on charge of hacking wife to death at Bedakam

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband at their rented house at Bedakam in Kasaragod district on Monday.

The police arrested Ashokan, 40, on the charge of murdering his wife Usha of Perladukkam in Bedakam.

According to the police, Ashokan was taken into custody from near the Kasargod railway station. The incident reportedly took place on Monday morning.

The incident came to light when friends of Ashokan came looking for him at his house in the morning. They had planned to go on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala. However, when Ashokan failed to attend the prayers, they went to his house and found it locked.

Suspecting something wrong, they decided to open the house only to find the body of his wife wrapped in a banana leaf.

Soon they informed the police, who reached the spot and shared the information with other police stations and railway police stations in the district. He was finally apprehended by the Kasaragod railway police.

Top police officials and a forensic team visited the spot.