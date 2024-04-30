Man held on charge of assaulting MCH worker

April 30, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Medical College police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a worker at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Tuesday.

Poovar native Anil was detained for manhandling Jayakumari, a hospital development society worker, who manned the MRI scanning counter at the hospital.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. after Anil went to undergo an MRI scan as directed by a doctor. However, Jayakumari informed him that only emergency scans were being conducted for the time being and that he would have to wait for a few months for an appointment.

In a fit of rage, Anil barged into the counter and allegedly punched Jayakumari using a ‘kada’ bangle (idivala) he wore. He also purportedly hurled abuses at the employee.

Anil was soon apprehended by the security personnel and handed over to the police. Jayakumari sustained injuries on her face.