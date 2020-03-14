Kerala

Man held for robbing train passenger

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday detained a 33-year-old Kannur native who was suspected of robbing a train passenger after serving him a glass of tea mixed with a sedative substance.

RPF officials said Rafeeq Ibrahim, a native of Panniyoor in Kannur district, was arrested from Shornur railway station.

He was handed over to the Government Railway Police for further investigations.

It was on March 8, 2018, that the passenger was duped by the accused.

The suspect had been involved in a similar incident which took place in Salem in 2013, the officials said.

RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Manoj Kumar; Sub Inspector K.M. Sunil Kumar; and head constables Devarajan and P.P. Bineesh were part of the special squad which tracked the suspect.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2020 12:42:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-held-for-robbing-train-passenger/article31064195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY