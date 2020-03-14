Man held for robbing train passenger

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday detained a 33-year-old Kannur native who was suspected of robbing a train passenger after serving him a glass of tea mixed with a sedative substance.
RPF officials said Rafeeq Ibrahim, a native of Panniyoor in Kannur district, was arrested from Shornur railway station.
He was handed over to the Government Railway Police for further investigations.
It was on March 8, 2018, that the passenger was duped by the accused.
The suspect had been involved in a similar incident which took place in Salem in 2013, the officials said.
RPF Divisional Security Commissioner Manoj Kumar; Sub Inspector K.M. Sunil Kumar; and head constables Devarajan and P.P. Bineesh were part of the special squad which tracked the suspect.
