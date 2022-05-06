Man gets RI for life for murdering father-in-law

60-year-old had come under attack while trying to protect daughter

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court (VI) sentenced a 35-year- old man to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life and imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh for murdering his father-in-law.

Vinod, alias Rakesh, of Chullimanoor will have to serve an additional year of RI for causing injury using a weapon.

For delay in serving food

The incident happened on November 18, 2017 at the house of Vinod’s father-in-law Sundaran (60) at Vithura. Vinod had assaulted his wife Priya for delay in serving him food. When Sundaran tried to protect his daughter, Vinod attacked him, hurling a wooden stool at him at first and later stabbing him on the chest using a pair of scissors. Though Priya and her mother Vasantha rushed him to the Vithura taluk hospital, Sundaran’s life could not be saved.

The Vithura police arrested Vinod three days after the incident. He has been in judicial custody since 2017. His wife as well as his mother-in-law Vasantha had deposed against him in the Court.

Judge Ajith Kumar K.N. also ordered compensation for them through the Kerala Legal Services Authority.