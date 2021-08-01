Man gets life term for murder

Kasaragod Additional District Judge A.V. Unnikrishnan has sentenced Abdul Lathifi, 42, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for the murder of Sameer, 28, who was stabbed to death in 2008 in Kumbala. He was sentenced to another five years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 for causing injuries to Sameer’s friend Red Moithu. Additional Public Prosecutor Balakrishnan represented the prosecution.

Sameer had come home on holiday from the Gulf and got married 20 days before the incident.

In the case registered by the Kumbala police, the then Circle Inspector K. Damodaran investigated the case and the accused, who had fled to Karnataka after the murder, was taken into custody from Belgaum.

The prosecution cross-examined 28 witnesses. The court accepted 40 documents and 11 confiscated items, including a knife used in the crime.

Many of the witnesses were afraid to testify. However, the statement of Moidu was decisive in the case.