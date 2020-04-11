Kerala

Man from Mahe dies of COVID-19 in Kannur

The deceased had visited many places in Kannur

A 71-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, died on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahroof, a resident of Cherukalai in Mahe. Mahroof had severe pneumonia and was kept on a ventilator after being admitted with symptoms of COVID-19. He had a history of renal and heart ailments.

Meanwhile, the Health Department could not ascertain how he got COVID-19. Preliminary investigations revealed that Mahroof had visited various parts of the district and was in contact with many others.

He participated in religious ceremonies at M.M. High School in Mahe from March 15-21. He travelled with his son-in-law to Mahi bridge on a motorbike to attend an engagement function on March 18 at Champad in Panniyannur.

More than 45 persons had participated in the function. On the same day, he along with 10 others had attended prayers at the Eroor mosque. There were seven other people in the mosque at that time.

On March 23, he had fever and sore throat and was taken to the Telemedical Centre at Thalassery. On March 30, he went to the medical centre again. He was admitted to there at 11 a.m and later shifted to the ICU. He was then taken to the Aster MIMS Hospital in Kannur by ambulance at around 4 p.m. and on April 6 swab test was carried out.

The Health Department officials said they had traced some people who came in contact with him. About 27 people were tested for the disease and all of them turned negative for COVID-19.

