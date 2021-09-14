Kerala

Man falls into sea while taking selfie

A 35-year-old man lost his life after he slipped and fell into the sea from atop a cliff at Azhimala while attempting to take a selfie, the Vizhinjam coastal police said.

The deceased was identified as Jayan, 35, Valiyakunnumpurath House, Thiruvallam.

Mr. Jayan, accompanied by three other men, was on a visit to the scenic location near the Azhimala Siva temple after attending the engagement of a friend. The mishap occurred around 1 p.m. while they were posing for a selfie, according to the police.

Mr. Jayan's body was recovered in a joint effort by the coastal police, coastal wardens and the fire and rescue service by 2 p.m.

Mr. Jayan is unmarried.


