Kerala

Man ends life after killing wife

more-in

A 70-year-old man killed himself after killing his wife at Padinhattumuri near here on Monday.

Krishnan P. slit his throat after allegedly hacking his wife Ammini to death.

The police said differences between them led to the murder.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:46:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-ends-life-after-killing-wife/article30730011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY