Man drowns after falling from houseboat

A 42-year-old man drowned in backwaters after falling from a houseboat at Venattukadu in Kuttanad on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Manaf of Pandalam. He was an employee of the Irrigation department.

According to the Pulinkunnu police, the incident happened around 5 p.m. He slipped and fell into the water while taking pictures on his mobile phone. His body was fished out by fire and rescue services personnel.