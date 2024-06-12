GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies after reportedly consuming raw mushrooms

Published - June 12, 2024 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man died reportedly after consuming wild mushrooms from near his house.

The deceased was identified as Shiyas Rahman, 45, of Kumbalam. He had reportedly consumed the raw mushrooms on June 8 and had since been hospitalised after developing complications, including diarrhea and vomiting. He died on Monday.

He had been treated at two private hospitals and was put on ventilator support. The body was subjected to post-mortem, and the viscera has been sent for forensic analysis to confirm the exact cause of death.

