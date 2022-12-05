Man charred to death inside a car in Wayanad

  1. EPaper
December 05, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A man was charred to death inside his car at Kaniyaram near Mananthavady in Wayanad on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Mathew alias Mathachan, 52, from Kelakam in Kannur district.

Kerala Fire and Rescue Services department sources said they got a call around 1.25 p.m. on Monday about the fire. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took nearly half an hour to douse the blaze, the sources added.

The police said Mathew reached Mananthavady from Kelakam around noon and he was alone in the car. Preliminary investigations reveal that the man had committed suicide by setting fire to the vehicle, the police said.

The body was completely burned. However, the investigation based on the number plate of the vehicle led to Mathew, who owned a textile shop at Kelakam, the police added.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers. DISHA- 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre-0495-2760000.

