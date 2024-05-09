GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested with fake currency notes in Kannur

Published - May 09, 2024 01:54 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur police have arrested a 36-year-old man, M.A. Shiju, hailing from Kandoth in Payyanur, after being found in possession of counterfeit ₹500 notes, on May 8 (Wednesday).

The accused was arrested following an incident at a bar, where he allegedly paid his bill using fake currency.

According to police, Shiju hastily left the bar after settling his bills, following which staff members inspected the currency he had used. Upon discovering the notes were counterfeit, they alerted the police. The accused was then found giving another set of fake ₹500 notes at a nearby bar, and was arrested from there, said the police.

He claimed the counterfeit currency was payments recivied for his work as a mechanic. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

