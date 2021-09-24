Kerala

Man arrested for pouring acid on son

The Pala police here on Thursday arrested a 61-year-old man who allegedly poured acid on his 31-year-old son.

The arrested was identified as Gopalakrishnan Chettiyar, a native of Anthinadu, near here.

The victim, identified as Shinu, has been admitted to hospital with burns all over his body.

He is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

Preliminary investigations attributed the crime to a raging rivalry between the duo, who used to pick up quarrels on most days.

Following the acid attack, which took place on Wednesday evening, the accused went into hiding but soon landed in police custody.

The accused would be produced before a magistrate, police officers said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2021 9:05:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-arrested-for-pouring-acid-on-son/article36642718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY