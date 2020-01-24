Man admitted in Kalammassery govt hospital on suspicion of coronavirus

A man with symptoms of flu has been admitted to the Govt Medical College, Kalammassery on suspicion of coronavirus.

District Health authorities have said that the person had recently returned from a trip to China. However, the person was nowhere near Wuhan, where the disease had an outbreak.

Blood samples of the suspected case will be sent today to Natioal Institute of Virology, Pune, for identifying the virus, said district surveillance officer Dr. S. Sreedevi.