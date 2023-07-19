Malaysia honours Kanthapuram with Hijra Award

July 19, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Malaysia has honoured Sunni leader Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliar with its highest civilian award. Malaysian King Al Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah presented the Hijra Award to Mr. Kanthapuram at a function held at World Trade Centre at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

Mr. Kanthapuram became the first Indian to win the Hijra Award instituted by Malaysia in the name of Prophet Mohammed. Given to Islamic scholars from across the world on the first day of Islamic New Year since 2008, Hijra Award is considered the most covetous prize in Islamic world.

Top Malaysian officials, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Minister for Religious Affairs Mohammed Nahim Bin Mukhtar, attended the function. Mr. Kanthapuram was heralded to the stage in a wheelchair to receive the award.

The Malysian government has been giving the Hijra Award since 2008 to internationally known Islamic scholars for contributing to world peace and camaraderie.

According to Malaysia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Mr. Kanthapuram was chosen for the award considering his contributions in spreading the message of peace and building interfaith relations across the world.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Kanthapuram said that the biggest civilian honour of Malaysia would strengthen him to spread his activities to wider areas. He reached Malaysia on Monday accepting an invitation by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Malaysian Prime Minister and Mr. Kanthapuram discussed the possibilities of strengthening and widening cultural relations between Malaysia and India.

Markaz Knowledge City managing director Abdul Hakeem Azhari, Knowledge City chief executive officer Abdussalam, and Jamiul Futooh maintenance committee chairman Kuttur Abdurahman Haji accompanied Mr. Kanthapuram.