Malayattoor award for George Onakkoor

Thiruvananthapuram
Malayalam novelist and short story writer George Onakkoor has been selected for the 14th Malayattoor award instituted by the Malayattoor Smaraka Samithi for his biography titled Hridaya raagangal.
The award comprises a cash prize of ₹25,000, a citation, and statuette.
The Malayattoor prize for outstanding writers has gone to Sandhya E. for her collection of poems named Ammayullathinaal. The prize includes a purse of ₹5,001, a citation, and statuette.
The jury chaired by K. Jayakumar noted that Dr. Onakkoor’s work stood out for its touching portrayal of love and human relationships. It said the biography reflected the vast experience gained by the writer through his career and life.
The committee chose Ms. Sandhya’s work for its depiction of human bonds and conflicts and unique themes.
The awards will be given away on at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 27, the death anniversary of Malayattoor.
