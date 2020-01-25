Malayalis in China safe: NoRKA Roots

Malayalis in Chinese cities that are battling coronavirus infection are safe, NoRKA Roots said on Saturday.

Indian Embassy officials were in contact with the Malayali students in Sichuan University and had issued advisories, NoRKA Roots officials said.

Assistance has been made available to the Indian community in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the outbreak. Supermarkets and food supply chain are operational in Wuhan, the State government agency said, quoting the embassy.

The Indian mission has also established two hotline numbers - 8618612083629 and 8618612083617 - for contacting it in an emergency.

The condition of the Malayali nurse in Saudi Arabia, who was diagnosed with the infection, is improving. Her discharge from hospital is expected in two days, NoRKA Roots said.