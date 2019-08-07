Kerala

Malayalam film director Nishad Hassan abducted

An unidentified gang kidnapped young film director Nishad Hassan at Mullur on Amala-Guruvayur Road on Wednesday.

Mr. Hassan was abducted while he was travelling in a car with his wife Pratheeksha. The incident happened at around 5 a.m.

According to Pratheeksha, the gang was following them in a car. When the couple stopped their car to give way, some people came from the other car and adducted Mr. Hassan. Pratheeksha, who tried to rescue her husband, also suffered injury and has been admitted to hospital.

She filed a complaint with Peramangalm Police. She has been admitted to hospital.

Nishad Hassan is the director of latest Malayalam movie Viplavam Jayikkanullathanu. It has entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest uncut movie. The almost two-hour move has been taken in a single shot. The movie was released on August 2.

It is reported that Mr. Hassan had some dispute with the producer of the movie. The Peramangalam Police are investigating.

