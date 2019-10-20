Malappuram wins laurels at special school arts fete

Students from Malappuram lifted the championship in the State Special School Arts Festival that concluded at Ottappalam here on Sunday. They scored 340 points. Kozhikode bagged the runners-up position by scoring 310 points while Palakkad won the third position with 301 points.

Malappuram was adjudged the winner on the basis of its top position in the categories of mentally challenged, visually challenged and aurally challenged.

Pathanamthitta shines

Pathanamthitta had emerged champion with 70 points in the hearing impaired category of students from fifth to 10th standard.

Malappuram was in the second position in this category with 64 points, and Ernakulam and Kozhikode in the third position with 60 points.

Kottayam topped with 63 points in the category of visually challenged students from class one to seven. Kozhikode was in the second position with 61 points and Thiruvananthapuram in the third position with 56 points.

In the category of visually challenged students from class eight to 10, Malappuram students topped with 68 points.

Kottayam was in the second position with 53 points, and Thrissur in the third position with 52 points.

In the higher secondary category of the visually challenged, Thiruvananthapuram became champion with 68 points when Kozhikode finished second with 53 points and Palakkad got third place with 40 points.

In the higher secondary category of the aurally challenged, Palakkad stood first with 68 points, Pathanamthitta was in the second position with 63 points, and Kozhikode in the third position with 54 points.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurated the valedictory function. Ottappalam Municipal Chairman N.M. Narayanan Namboothiri presided. P. Unni, MLA, gave away the prizes.