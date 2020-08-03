Malappuram, Thrissur record 85 cases each

Eighty-five persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Monday, and 73 of them were found to have been infected through local contact. As many as 38 recoveries were reported on Monday.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said 10 of the cases had returned from abroad and two from other States. The number of infected persons currently under treatment in Malappuram rose to 951 on Monday. So far, 14 people have died of the infection in the district.

Five of the 73 persons infected through local contacts are above 60 years of age.

As many as 32,563 people are in quarantine.

In Palakkad

Fifty-nine persons tested positive for the virus in Palakkad district on Monday. District Collector D. Balamurali said 18 of the new cases had returned from abroad and 16 from other States. Seventeen persons were infected through local contact. The source of infection in nine of them could not be traced.

There were 67 recoveries in Palakkad on Monday.

The total number of infected persons currently under treatment in Palakkad stood at 410 on Monday.

In Thrissur

As many as 85 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Monday. With this, the number of active cases in the district has become 517.

So far, 1,676 people have tested positive. Of the cases reported in the district on Monday, 68 were through contact.

The source of infection for two cases is not known. In all, 12,358 people are under observation.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 66 persons tested positive for the virus. Of them, 57 contracted the disease through contact. They also include five cases whose source of contact is yet to be identified.

In Wayanad

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to soar in Wayanad, as 31 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. All the patients contracted the infection through local transmission, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said. With this, the total number of cases in the district has reached 720, of which 345 have been cured, she added. As many as 2,869 persons are in quarantine.

Meanwhile, District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Monday invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) in Mananthavady taluk from 9 p.m. on Monday to August 10 in view of the rising number of cases.

The District Police Chief has been directed to take criminal action against those violating the health protocol.

In Kannur

Thirty-seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur district on Monday. Of them, 19 contracted the disease through contact, while two are from abroad, 12 came from other States, and four are health workers.

With this, the number of patients in the district rose to 1,439.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Kannur bureaus)