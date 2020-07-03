Malappuram registers another spike with 35 new COVID-19 cases

Malappuram district registered 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total number of infected persons currently under treatment to 254. All but three of the 35 fresh cases were imported from abroad and other States. Three contracted the virus through local contacts.

While as many as 29 came from abroad, three returned from other States, said District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan. Eight of them were being treated at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, four were at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, and the remaining at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan warned those who had interacted with the persons tested positive on Friday to maintain vigil. They should go into quarantine and alert health officials about it. Those who do not have facilities at home can make use of the government quarantine facilities.

If they show symptoms, they should not go to a hospital. They should instead contact the district COVID-19 cell at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253.

In Thrissur

Thrissur district reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Among the new patients, 12 returned from abroad and eight came from other States. A 15-year-old boy from Chalakudy contracted the virus through contact.

In all, 181 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the district. A total of 19,206 persons are under observation.

Meanwhile, divisions 36 and 48 of the Thrissur Corporation were removed from the list of containment zones.

In Kannur

Kannur reported 18 more COVID-19 cases on Friday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said that eleven of them arrived from abroad, one person came from Delhi, and six were CISF personnel.

Those who returned from abroad were residents of Mayyil, Thalassery, Taliparamba, Peralassery, Panoor, Kolayad, Pinarayi and Muzhappilangad. The person who returned from Delhi was a Peringome resident.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district rose to 525.

The district currently has 22,609 persons under observation.

In Palakkad

Fourteen persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Friday. The total number of infected cases currently under treatment in the district is 191. As many as 68 persons were cured of the disease on Friday.

Health officials said that out of the 14 fresh cases, two each were being treated at Government Medical College Hospitals at Kalamassery and Kozhikode.

Three of the newly found cases had returned from the UAE, six from Saudi Arabia, two from Qatar, and one from Kuwait. Two of them got the infection from their local contacts.

Health officials said four persons under treatment in Ernakulam would be shifted to Palakkad soon. Three persons from the district are currently under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, four each at Ernakulam and Kozhikode hospitals, and one at Thiruvananthapuram hospital.

In Kozhikode

Fourteen persons tested positive for the virus in Kozhikode on Friday. Among them, one person got infected through contact. Eleven patients were discharged. At present, there are 92 positive cases in the district. As many as 975 persons were also quarantined on Friday.

COVID hospital

Facilities to treat 3,000 COVID-19 patients would be arranged in the district, said Minister A.K. Saseendran at a review meeting on Friday. He said that the Government General Hospital (Beach Hospital) would be converted into a COVID hospital. Only severe cases would be treated at the Government Medical College Hospital. Other COVID-19 patients would be treated at first-line treatment centres, he said adding that more such centres would be set up.

e-health facility would be made available to ensure proper treatment for patients at their homes. This would be made possible by connecting 25 hospitals in the district, the Minister said.

In Kasaragod

Seven more persons in Kasaragod district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said all the seven were returnees from abroad.

There are now 6,901 persons under observation in the district.

In Wayanad

One more person who returned from Saudi Arabia tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Friday.

Health Department sources said the infected was a 23-year-old youth from Vengappally who landed at the Karipur airport on June 29.

He was shifted to the first-line treatment centre in Kozhikode, they said.

Of the 101 cases reported in the district so far, 65 have been cured.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad bureaus)