Malappuram records 854 positive cases

739 infected through local contacts

As many as 854 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram on Tuesday, taking the active caseload in the district to 6,904. District officials said 544 infected people recovered on Tuesday. According to officials, 739 of the newly infected contracted the disease through direct local contact. There are 47 people whose source of infection could not be traced. Five health workers are among the new cases. While four patients had returned from other States, five came from abroad.

Nearly 46,000 people are quarantined across the district. While more than 6,900 of them are in different COVID-19 treatment centres, the others are in home isolation.

In Wayanad

A total of 135 people tested positive in Wayanad on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,073. Of them, 127 people, including three health workers, were infected through contact. While one person returned from abroad, seven persons came back from other States. As many as 102 people recovered on Tuesday. There are 3,967 people under observation.

In Kannur

A total of 545 people tested positive in Kannur on Tuesday, even as 253 infected people recovered.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 416 more people tested positive on Tuesday. Of them, 398 contracted the disease through contact.